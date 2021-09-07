For these ‘business blasters’, the growth curve began from ₹1,000

Pilot project sees 41 students turn ‘simple ideas’ into profit-making ventures; programme will extend to all govt. schools from today, seed money will be hiked to ₹2,000

As part of a pilot project under the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum, 41 students studying at the Delhi government’s School of Excellence in Khichripur were given ₹1,000 each as seed money and asked to start business ventures of their own.

On Monday, the 41 students — who were divided into nine groups — presented the success of their nine business endeavours that had managed to make a profit over the past few months.

Some business models were based on talents or hobbies that the students possessed while others were profit-making enterprises, which were born out of a need that arose during the pandemic.

Valuable skills

Judging from the skills developed by the students who created the ventures, the Delhi government is set to extend the pilot programme ‘Business Blasters’ from September 7 to every government school where every child studying in Class XI and XII will be given seed money of ₹2,000 and will be mentored towards developing an “entrepreneurship mindset”.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the purpose of the programme was to create job providers and not job seekers.

He said the pilot project has shown how the children by investing their seed money pick up skills that will help them in life and that they will never have to stand in line for a job.

“About 3.5 lakh children will be involved in this project. The purpose is to inculcate the belief in children that whatever work they do, they should do it with an entrepreneurial mindset. Students will be prepared to invest, get rid of their fear of starting a business and earn profit. Most importantly, even if they do not make profit, then they should learn to face their failures,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He added that in the last 5-6 years, the infrastructure of Delhi government schools has improved and teachers have been trained but the real achievement would be when these students emerge with an entrepreneurial mindset after completing education.

Sharing their experiences, students said the project had taught them that giving up was not an option. Students said they did not need an out of the box idea to start a successful business but could instead go with a simple idea.

Aryan Kharbanda, who was a part of a group of five students who started Ionalts — a digital pooling solution — said they invested their seed money of ₹5000 to purchase subscriptions to various OTT platforms and some special educational platforms and then rented them out to others at lower prices.

“The high cost of monthly subscription of OTT platforms and in specific educational platforms, many can’t afford the subscription. The project provides it at a lower cost so that everyone can enjoy the content and learn,” the students said.

‘Profit of over ₹20,000’

Students who came up with another business plan — Divine Creations — said they had turned their investment of ₹2,000 into a profit of ₹24,750 by selling handmade paintings depicting the cultural diversity of India.

Another venture, Mobisite, started selling refurbished mobile phones to those who could not afford new phones and converted their seed money of ₹8,000 into a profit of ₹21,960.