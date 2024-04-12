For the first time on Id, namaz offered in mosques, not on road: Delhi L-G

April 12, 2024 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - New Delhi

A Raj Niwas statement said that for the first time, Id prayers were offered within mosque premises only, with not a single devotee offering namaz on the streets. The decision had been agreed upon in a meeting held by Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena with religious leaders from the Muslim community, said the statement.

The L-G, in the meeting held on April 3, had suggested the option of “staggered” timings for offering namaz in mosques, wherein groups of devotees could pray at different times and avoid crowding on the streets. The suggestion was unanimously accepted by all religious leaders, said Raj Niwas, adding that on the day of Id on Thursday, namaz was offered in two shifts in the city.

The decision came less than a month after a congregation of devotees offering namaz on a road near the Inderlok Metro Station at the Makki Jama Masjid were attacked by a police officer. The incident had sparked an outcry on social media after purported videos of the act went viral, prompting authorities to suspend the officer in question on March 8.

Speaking to The Hindu, acting PRO of the Delhi Police Ranajay Astriya said that keeping in mind the magnitude of Id celebrations, security was beefed up outside all mosques. The Delhi Police was also instructed to sensitise field officers and consult local imams before announcing the staggered prayer timings.

Mr. Saxena, while extending Id greetings to the people, expressed gratitude toward the Muslim community and its leaders for their cooperation which had resulted in peaceful celebrations. He added that this was the first time in Delhi that no devotee had offered prayers on the road, thus avoiding the eventuality of a flare-up by miscreants or any chance of communal tension.

City-wide festivities

Markets around the Jama Masjid, including Chandni Chowk, Meena Bazaar and Dariba Kalan, were bedecked with a festive look on the occasion of Id, with a huge congregation gathering at the 17th-century mosque to offer prayer, marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan.

After the month-long dawn-to-dusk fasts, crowds flocked to eateries, and shared traditional dishes like kheer and sewai.

“The message of Islam is that people of all religions should live together with love and affection. There is no religion bigger than humanity,” said Mohammad Gufran Afridi, a local resident offering prayers at the Jama Masjid.

(With PTI inputs)