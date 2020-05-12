For some Tablighis, it is going to be a long wait to get back home

While the government has ordered the release of Tablighi Jamaat members from various quarantine centres across the Capital, those from Andaman and Nicobar Islands will have to wait for long to reach home.

Abdul Ishaq (63), a retired government employee from Port Blair, received a call from the authorities on Sunday telling him to “pack your bags and go home”.

Mr. Ishaq, who was brought here in April, was initially elated. However, when he informed the person calling him that he can only travel home by air, he didn’t get any response. He said he hasn’t heard from the authorities ever since.

“The Delhi government has ordered the release. While people from all other States can travel either by bus or train, we can’t. We have not been told how we will be sent home and when. We have heard that arrangements are being made for people from other States but have not heard anything concrete for us. Just that authorities are still figuring out,” he said.

Sharfuddin (49), a technician from Port Blair, is in Sultanpuri. He said he hasn’t received a call to prepare to leave but he knows he will be discharged because his COVID-19 test has come negative twice. “There are over 20 of us in Sultanpuri, Narela and Okhla centres. We all had come together in February. There are more from Port Blair who are in Bijnor and Muzaffarnagar as well,” he said, adding that they are all connected with each other over phones.

Mr. Ishaq said others from Port Blair who are lodged at different centres have told him that that the next time he gets a call from the authorities, he should tell them about a place that has been set up for them by their acquaintances. “When they called, they asked me if I have a relative here or I have my own setup and I denied. Our friends in other centres told us that after we are released from here, a place has been set up for us in Delhi till arrangements for our travel back home are made,” he said, adding that all those from Port Blair believe that they will be released from the centres within two or three days, but are still unsure.

A Delhi government spokesperson said: “We informed the respective state governments and they have to get back to us. Only three states have successfully completed it. Others are in the process.”

The Delhi government, in its order dated May 9, stated that officials should seek mode of transport details from all those who can be released and are from other states. It also said that passes should be issued according to guidelines and that no person should be allowed to stay in any other place. “It should be ensured by the Nodal Officer and the area ACPs that the persons reach their place of residence,” the order read.

For Sharfuddin, this is the first time that he has been away from home during Ramzan. “It’s been more than 40 days. I am missing home. I am missing my family. Just praying that I get to be with them soon,” he said.