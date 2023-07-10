For some pedestrians, signal-free Mathura Road brings no joy

July 10, 2023 03:20 am | Updated 03:20 am IST - New Delhi

Since it was rid of traffic intersections earlier this year, Mathura Road — which connects central and south Delhi — has become a smooth sail for motorists.

However, near the Delhi zoo, pedestrians can often be seen crossing the busy arterial road amid heavy vehicular movement, increasing the risk of accidents and even fatalities.

Parts of the iron grille dividing the road have been ripped apart at many spots and people use these gaps to walk to the bus stands on either side of the road.

People have blamed the lack of dedicated pedestrian infrastructure – walkways, foot-over bridges (FOBs), subways etc. – for this trend.

Mathura Road has become highly dangerous since it became signal-free, said Tarun, who frequents the nearby Delhi High Court for work.

“There is no red light to stop the high-speed traffic for pedestrians looking to cross the road. I usually deboard from the bus on the Delhi zoo side and take the risk of crossing to the other side to go to the court. Before making the road signal-free, the authorities should have made some arrangements for pedestrians around this area,” he added.

An FOB constructed recently near the Sundar Nagar underpass has found few takers from the crowds thronging to the Delhi zoo or Purana Qila.

Rahim, 37, who brought his nephew to visit Purana Qila, said, “I would rather take the risk (of crossing the busy Mathura Road) instead of walking 200 metres towards the FOB, only to walk another 200 metres towards the bus stand (on the other side of the road).”

A senior Public Works Department official said that there is no plan in the works to build a dedicated FOB connecting Delhi zoo with the other end of Mathura Road.

Sewa Ram, professor of Transport Planning, School of Planning and Architecture, told The Hindu that an “exhaustive survey” was done on the walkability around the Delhi zoo and Purana Qila.

“One of the major points of consideration (in the survey) was around this area. There is also a small boating club around this area. There is also the Delhi High Court on the other side.

“This area cannot be left uncontrolled. You must provide pedestrian crossing facilities. The worst problem is faced by people with assisted mobility,” Prof. Ram added.

