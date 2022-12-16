For rose lovers, show dedicated to ‘queen of flowers’ this weekend

December 16, 2022 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - New Delhi

Floribundas, hybrid teas and a wide variety of roses will be in full bloom for lovers of the flower in the city this weekend at the All India Winter Rose Show.

Described as a “feast of colour and fragrance” by its organisers Rose Society of India, the event is dedicated to what is called the “queen of flowers”. The society’s president Kuldeep Saddy recalled that the rose was dear to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and third President Zakir Hussain.

The show is being held for the first time since 2019, following disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each year in early October, the society holds a workshop where individuals are trained on growing the flower and interact with rose experts to gain insights.

This weekend, at the lawns of Division of Genetics, IARI, Pusa, exhibitors will display colour-coordinated arrangements and fragrant set-ups of the flower, as well as many Indian-raised roses, among others. An addition to this year’s show will be the participation of youth and children, with Mr. Saddy adding that youngsters have shown considerable interest in learning about the flower.

“Whether as a participant or a part of the audience, their feedback has been that of experiencing a sense of relaxation. Roses have captured the fascination of generations after generations,” said the 96-year-old, who also served as the former Director of Horticulture of the Central Public Works Department.

Mr. Saddy said the vast range of colours is a sight to behold, with shades varying from amber to mauve. Quoting Mr. Nehru’s message at an event many decades ago, he said, “I am fond of many flowers, but the rose has become a special companion to me for the last dozen years or more. It is a symbol of beauty, of course, but also it has gentleness and certain graciousness which, alas, are not very evident in the world today.”