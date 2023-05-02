For migrants to Delhi, its welfare schemes, jobs and lack of nativist politics are the biggest draw

May 02, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - NEW DELHI

Five years ago, Rashul Khatun, now 36, and Kashmira Bibi, now 31, realised that Murshidabad in West Bengal had nothing more to offer them. Following in the footsteps of many relatives and neighbours, the couple boarded the Howrah-Kalka express to Delhi, in the hope that the Capital could offer them a decent living. All they carried was a few clothes, their government IDs, and meagre savings to see them through the first few days of job hunting.

“Back at home, we had no land, no jobs, and no money to feed our ageing parents and children. We would have died of poverty had we not moved cities,” said Ms. Bibi, adding that like others they know, they too brought their families once both husband and wife had a room and jobs.

The Economic Survey published by the Delhi government in March this year has revealed that while the natural population growth was 1.01 lakh, the population growth due to migration was 2.83 lakh in 2021, and this has been the trend over the last few years. The Capital sees an influx from States like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, among others.

The Government of India defines a migrant as someone whose last usual place of residence is different from the present place of enumeration (earning). The usual place of residence is where the person stayed continuously for a period of six months or more or intends to stay for the same duration. “From a legal perspective, a migrant stops being termed as one when they are issued a residential identity proof of the place they are living in,” said Rahul Verma, senior researcher at the Centre for Policy Research.

What motivates or sometimes forces a person to migrate can range from the lack of employment opportunities in their hometown and diminishing returns from agriculture especially with changing weather patterns affecting crops, to poverty and lack of support from home States to help entrepreneurship. All this pushes the disadvantaged sections of rural India to migrate to cities where there is a growth in industries, said Mr. Verma.

Search for a better life

“In the past half decade, both my husband and I have been able to earn a stable income. He works as a security guard in a high-rise apartment and makes ₹15,000 a month, and I work as a house help making ₹6,000 a month,” Ms. Bibi said. Earlier in Murshidabad, only her husband would work as a manual earth mover, while she found it difficult to fight biases and secure any job, as a Muslim woman. “Our total household income was less than ₹4,000 at that time,” she added.

The couple’s rented one-room in Madrasi colony, Old Delhi, where they live with their two teenage children and sister-in-law, has become the doorway to the Capital for many of their relatives who have moved from Malda, Murshidabad, and Cooch Behar to the NCR region in search of a better life.

This pattern of migration is prevalent in Bengali Basti (Vasant Kunj), Humayunpur, Okhla, and Yamuna Khadar, among other colonies in Delhi-NCR.

Nitin Davendra, 32, who was born in Madrasi colony, said, “First my grandfather and his brother came from Salem, in Tamil Nadu. Then the entire family followed. We have now gone from a rented room here where six people lived, to owning a two-room house in this colony.” The Davendras began as sweepers at the Old Delhi railway station and now own a small grocery store in the Mori Gate area.

The choice of where

“The destination State that a migrant moves to is chosen after careful consideration of the economic opportunities and welfare schemes offered,” said Shashwat Dhar, a research scholar (with special focus on migration) at Vanderbilt University, U.S. “In case of the Capital, the Delhi government’s welfare schemes and the absence of nativist politics have been a big pull factor for migrants from all over the country,” he added.

At Bengali Basti, a cluster of informal houses close to the DDA apartments at Vasant Kunj, 22-year-old Momin Noor Sheikh says that in the last decade he has seen the place grow into a mini Cooch Behar in the heart of Delhi. He is now a store manager in a south Delhi grocery store and moved from West Bengal to Delhi after middle school, in search of a quality life. “Despite acute water shortage and hygiene problems in our area, the city still allows me to draw a better salary and live among my kin. This makes me stay,” he added.

Ravinder Singh, 32, recalls that his father and uncle moved from Uttar Pradesh and settled along the banks of the Yamuna: “They came in search of work and found themselves farming in the Yamuna Khadar area.” Mr. Singh’s daughter, Veena, is a first-generation learner who goes to the nearby school and intends on studying at Delhi University. In fact, the reason they are here is the good school system run by the Delhi government.

While many migrants came to stay, Ranthambore, a 52-year-old labour contractor, says that most of the labourers — he brings about 5,000 every year — from Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand go back home after they contribute to building the city’s infrastructure.

Mohit Badhoria, 19, who had to drop out of college in Bhensada, Madhya Pradesh, said, “This year we could make very little money from the sale of crops and there was hardly any hope of finding a job in my village. Here at least I am making ₹300 every day.” He wants to return home and start a small shop.