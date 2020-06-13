For many stranded in Capital,reaching home is worth the risk

NEW DELHI

13 June 2020 23:26 IST

Despite rising COVID-19 cases in city, people travel following lockdown relaxation

On reaching the Nizamuddin railway station on Saturday, Ratan Lal Sharma, a resident of Jammu, said that having covered more than half of his journey, he was now ‘slightly relieved’.

Despite a spike in COVID-19 cases in the city, several people who were stranded in the city due to the nationwide lockdown, are making their journey back home following the relaxation of restrictions.

While for some returning home after being stuck in different cities without work, was worth taking the risk of travelling half way across the country, for many the Capital is merely a pit-stop before taking other modes of transportation to places like Uttar Pradesh and Jammu.

Added advantage

Allotment of seats at a distance from other passengers and comparatively a fewer number of people on board were an added advantage, they said.

Mr. Sharma, who reached the Capital from Goa, said, “I used to work in a hotel there and for three months we were out of work. Even though the employees provided us with basic amenities, it was difficult to live away from our families in such trying times. So I decided to return home with as much precautions as possible. Even the trains were comparatively less crowded so I decided to make the journey at the earliest.”

Even as the COVID-19 cases in the country continue to rise, for most people reaching “home” was what mattered the most.

Abdullah Mohammad, who has been working in Bangalore as a construction worker for the last five years said, “We were living under dire circumstances for the last three months. Even when the first few initial trains started, we were unable to afford the tickets as we are a family of seven. Finally, we managed to get a train in which the tickets cost ₹1,000 each.”

No option

A resident of U.P.’s Shamli district, Mohammad said, “Initially we were skeptical of the 48-hour journey, but we did not really have an option but to travel. Apart from carrying cooked meals, we even got some help from friends in Pune who got us some milk and basic food items at the station.”

Laxmi Prakash, 32, had to be extra careful during the journey as she was travelling with her five-year-old daughter, she said. “I had gone to Bangalore to attend a wedding and we had to take a train back home. I took all precautions, including masks and sanitisers as my daughter is really small. But thankfully, the trains were not as crowded and there was enough distance among passengers,” she said.