For first time this year, city sees over 5K cases

Over 12L vaccinated, says Health Minister

The city on Tuesday recorded 5,100 new cases — the highest in more than four months. The total number of cases now stands at 6,85,062, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

The last time more cases were reported was on November 27 — 5,482 cases.

Seventeen deaths were reported in the 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 11,113. A total of 1,03,453 tests were done in a day, the bulletin said.

Of the total cases, 6,56,617 people have recovered and there are 17,332 active cases. The positivity rate on Tuesday was 4.93%.

The positivity, which was less than 1% for more than a month, crossed the mark last month and has been increasing.

The highest number of daily cases reported since the beginning of the pandemic is 8,593 cases on November 11, 2020.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said more than 12 lakh people have been vaccinated in the city so far.

“So far, there is only one day where the positivity rate was more than 5%. The trend needs to be monitored. Currently, the positivity rate has crossed the 5% mark for the entire country. However, in Delhi, we are completely alert,” he said.