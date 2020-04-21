For first time since April 8, no COVID-19 deaths in city

For the first time since April 8, no new death was reported due to COVID-19 in the Capital on Tuesday, according to the 24-hour health bulletin released by the Delhi government. The city, however, reported 75 fresh cases, taking the total to 2,156. The toll stands at 47.

Of the 2,156 cases, 611 have recovered, bringing down the tally of active cases to 1,498. On Tuesday, 180 people recovered and the total number of active cases have also decreased compared to Monday.

Containment zones

The Delhi government also added three areas to its list of containment zones, taking the total to 87.

Officials of south District said they have completed screening in Hauz Rani, which is a containment zone. “We have screened about 20,000 people in the area and 71 of them were found to be symptomatic. We are yet to start the rapid antibody testing in the district but will start soon” the official told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, in Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, 42 staff including doctors and nurses were under quarantine, the hospital PRO said on Tuesday.

As many as eight staff have tested positive. “Last week, a pregnant woman who came to the hospital for delivery was later tested positive and after that two doctors and four nurses who came in contact with her were tested positive. A sanitation worker was also tested positive, but he might have contracted the virus from outside the hospital,” an official said.

Another nurse tested positive before the pregnant woman’s case and she might have contracted the virus from outside the hospital, said hospital officials.

A Delhi government official, meanwhile, said that a three-member committee formed on Monday to look into all COVID-19 deaths in the city was not a “new” procedure and was done during H1N1 outbreak also.

“The panel is yet to get any death reports from hospitals. This is not new and it was done at the time of H1N1 also. COVID-19 is a new disease and we want to understand it better. We want to see what caused death in each case. Whether it affected the respiratory system or kidney or any other part of the body,” the official told The Hindu.