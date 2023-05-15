For delivery agents, govt.’s EV push brings burden of transition

May 15, 2023 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - New Delhi

The ‘Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme 2023’, announced by the Delhi government earlier this week, sets an ambitious target of replacing all conventional fuel-based two-, three- and four-wheeler commercial vehicles with electric vehicles (EVs) within five years.

While introducing the scheme, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it will “create new employment and economic growth opportunities”. However, delivery agents for food and grocery delivery apps, which come under the ambit of the scheme, say they are being forced to shoulder the financial burden of the transition towards EVs.

Ravinder Kumar, 23, who works as a delivery agent for a grocery delivery platform, said he and his colleagues have been getting notifications from the employer over the past two months asking them to rent two-wheeler EVs.

“They are asking us to use their EVs for a price of ₹1,000 per week, which they would deduct from our pay. So, if we opt in for this scheme, not only would we suffer salary cuts, we would also have to pay the company on days when we are not working,” said Mr. Kumar.

‘Way beyond means’

On average, grocery delivery executives earn around ₹20,000-₹25,000 monthly, excluding expenses such as fuel, which costs close to ₹300-₹350 daily. To shell out an additional ₹4,000 monthly is way beyond their means, they say.

The prospect of being forced to bear the brunt of the transition towards EVs seems even more daunting, the riders said, considering how aggregators across the sector have already reduced the incentives and salaries over the past few months. Some, who recently purchased two-wheelers to be able to work as delivery agents, are all the more anxious.

Prakash Ojha, 21, who works for a food delivery app, bought a two-wheeler for his current job as a means to earn a decent living.

“Since the only way I could do this job was by having a vehicle of my own, I bought the motorcycle a year back. However, I’m now stuck with a loan and the worry of having to invest in another vehicle soon,” he said.

