For Delhi’s women construction workers seeking better conditions, separate toilets only the first brick

October 31, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - New Delhi

Before leaving home for the under-construction apartment complex in south-east Delhi’s Jaitpur where she works from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Yasmin makes sure to relieve herself.

The absence of a toilet at the building site and the closest facility located over a kilometre away force her and other women workers to do so.

Earlier this month, Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand announced that all construction sites in the city must have separate washrooms for male and female workers. When informed of the announcement, Ms. Yasmin, 35, quipped that she and her coworkers would not have to control their bladders any more.

This was among the decisions taken at the meeting of the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB) convened by Mr. Anand. He also asked the board to explore ways to ensure equal wages for male and female labourers for equal work.

Roadblocks for women

Wage disparity and a lack of skilled labour are among the key reasons behind the low number of female labourers.

Men are almost exclusively given basic training for construction work and they earn a higher average daily wage of ₹500 as against ₹400 for women, Delhi Asangathit Nirman Mazdoor Union secretary Thaneshwar Dayal Adigaur told The Hindu.

“Since construction sites have to build a separate toilet, provide extra security, and a crèche for children of female workers, they [the contractors] choose not to employ women. They can get double the work done by men at lower costs without giving these provisions,” said Mr. Adigaur, also a former member of the DBOCWWB advisory committee.

Jyotin Bibi, who came to Delhi from West Bengal last year with her husband and two of their three children, said she earns ₹380 a day working 12-hour shifts at a hospital construction site in west Delhi. Separate toilets for women would help her on days when she is menstruating and has related problems.

“We have a lot of toilets at the site, but they are open to all. Most women feel uncomfortable using them in front of men as we wear saaris while working. The toilets are cleaned every morning, but they are difficult to use at night,” she added.

Welfare board decisions

At the October 19 meeting, Mr. Anand also directed officials to make Hindi the primary language for labourers to access and feed information into registration forms on the DBOCWWB portal. “Not all workers are aware of the benefits of the different government schemes. Awareness must be raised,” he had said.

Ms. Yasmin said while she has a labour card, she has no idea of the benefits provided by the government. “The government has promised us many things, but rarely do we get to interact with officials. We had to struggle even to get a labour card made,” she added.

The Minister had also said that construction workers would be trained through skill development programmes and the Labour Board will review their accident insurance policy for better implementation.

Originally hired for construction work, Ms. Bibi said she mostly ends up cooking food at her site. “There are many women like me who are given odd jobs here. Only a few women work at the site and even they have smaller jobs, like segregating stones and mixing concentrate. Sometimes, we quit and take up different jobs, like household work.”

Mr. Adigaur said, “It is either cooking, cleaning or just being the extra helping hand. Even if they have the knowhow, women are not allowed to take the lead. They should be taught whitewashing, concrete mixing, tile work, and trained to be a mason.”

