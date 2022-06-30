For Delhi’s queer people, metro not an easy ride

Despite law enforcement agencies’ assurance of Delhi Metro being safe for all, LGBTQ+ members say they face bias, harassment

From having to “prove” their gender before frisking to being told to move from a particular coach because they are not "man or woman enough" to being subjected to judgemental looks — the queer community in the Capital continues to face discrimination while riding the Delhi Metro, also known as the city's lifeline.

Though the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has made efforts to achieve inclusivity through measures such as separate toilets for transgender people, members of the community cite instances of harassment faced by them in train coaches and in the queue to the frisking booths.

Experts attribute this continuing discrimination to a lack of sensitisation of the ground staff and poor implementation of existing laws, even as the DMRC says its employees are adequately sensitised.

Kabir, a 30-year-old trans man, said before he started transitioning he would sometimes enter the women’s coach for safety during rush hour. “I used to dress up in a masculine way and was often asked to leave the women's coach. I have encountered questions and judgemental gaze in both the general and the women’s coach to the extent that I barely use the metro now,” he said.

Anjali Gopalan of Naz Foundation, an NGO working for LGBTQ+ rights, said, “If you are visibly queer, like the trans community, you are more likely to be discriminated against.”

Questions on gender

Manasvi*, a lesbian woman who studies at Delhi University, has short hair and dresses in a so-called “masculine way”, said, “Sometimes, when I stand in the women’s queue for security check at the metro station, police officers come and ask me about my gender. I even had to show them my ID once.”

Kabir added, “I have been groped in both male and female frisking booths by security persons who want to check if I am a man or a woman. I am still transitioning and have to bind my chest to go into the male booth, which is also sometimes not enough for them to let me go.”

Anil Pandey, the Chief PRO of the Central Industrial Security Force, which mans the frisking booths at all the metro stations, said according to protocol, commuters are directed to the booths as per their gender on their ID cards and also based on their clothing. “If there is a doubt regarding a person’s appearance, which is not on par with their gender, our observation team has a conversation with the person. Depending upon what the individual wants, the issue is resolved there,” Mr. Pandey said.

Asked about gender-neutral frisking booths, he said, “Personally, we have not come across complaints regarding this. I have no data to say there is a need [for gender-neutral frisking booths]. Things are going well.”

Judgemental looks

A number of visibly queer people The Hindu spoke to said fellow commuters often stare at them in the metro and sometimes also harass them. Abhishek*, a queer postgraduate student, recounted one such experience. “A man came to me and touched my chest to ensure that I was not a woman. He then threatened to rape me. I called for help but no one came.” He approached a police officer at the metro station who directed him to the station where he could file a complaint but he decided not to pursue the matter given his past experience in trying to report harassment. He said he was asked why he dressed the way he did when he sought police help earlier. “On paper, they [police] say they are queer-friendly, but I really doubt it,” he said.

A senior Delhi police officer said they promptly act on all complaints and in every station contact details are listed on which a complainant can call for help. The police will come to the place of the incident and register an FIR, the officer said.

For some members of the queer community, taking the metro is a risk they would rather avoid. Parth, a 25-year-old gay man who works as an education counsellor, said: “When I am wearing heels, make-up, or earrings, I either drive or take cabs because I don’t feel safe in the metro. Even though nothing ever happened to me in the metro, I have faced judgmental looks that made me feel uncomfortable.”

Ms. Gopalan said while laws have been enacted, action is missing on the ground. “Only implementation is not enough. Changing the mindset is critical. There needs to be sensitisation and training of the authorities regarding the LGBTQ+ community.”

The DMRC does not currently employ any trans person. A DMRC spokesperson said, “The entire selection process is based on merit and anyone who qualifies the recruitment process is able to join.”

The spokesperson added that all their frontline staff are trained and sensitised to deal with passengers and "as an organisation, DMRC always strives to meet the expectations and respect the sensibilities of every individual using its services”.

(*Names changed to protect identity.)