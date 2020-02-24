For Congress, it’s back to basics

Is there a future for the Congress in Delhi? This is a question several persons in the party have been trying to answer after the party’s dismal performance in the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections in which only three out of the 66 candidates managed to retain their deposits. Almost immediately after the results were declared, not only did senior leaders speak out but also many State-level leaders also wondered if they have a future.

Several senior congress leaders associated with the Delhi unit of the party refused to comment in their personal capacity on the way forward for the party but admitted that the Central leadership will have to plan a major overhaul as there was a need to build a strong Opposition not only in Delhi but also across the country.

“I’m not sure what I can do personally but there is definitely a need for some drastic changes that will have to be made at the top level. Several leaders within the party have already called for this overhaul to revive the party but we will have to see how the senior leadership reacts to these suggestions,” a senior leader said.

Confusion over tie-up

Some of the unsuccessful Congress candidates maintained that the attempts by central leadership to forge an alliance with the Aam Admi Party (AAP) for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections not only created a lot of confusion among voters but further weakened the party in Delhi. “I focused mainly on AAP and Kejriwal but most of the people who campaigned were not willing to do that,”said a Congress candidate who preferred to be anonymous.

Arbind Singh, the Congress candidate from Karawal Nagar, however said that organisational weakness cost the party. “Despite getting a meagre vote, there is hope. I found out that we have many Congress supporters but couldn’t convert them into votes,” Mr. Singh told The Hindu.

Consolidation of votes

A three-time MLA who contested the recent election said that until the first week of February, the Congress campaign was going well and while campaigning, there was no person who came up with any issue that they had with the party. However, after certain speeches given by BJP leaders, the election got polarised and minority voters and other non-BJP voters decided to consolidate and vote for AAP and not the Congress to defeat the BJP from carrying out its Hindutva agenda.

DPCC Spokesperson Mukesh Sharma who also contested the election said that the people of Delhi need to realise that while they are enjoying free electricity and water sitting at home, the infrastructure of Delhi has not been growing and that the six years of the AAP government will actually do harm to Delhi.

“Every day there are thousands of people from other Sates coming to Delhi in search of jobs. The city needs to develop the infrastructure to handle this influx. The Congress over the next few years will have to go door-to-door and explain people that while they are enjoying free electricity at home, when they step out myriad problems emerge and it is the Congress that they will then remember for changing the face of Delhi,” Mr. Sharma said. He added that in politics, there are cycles and the voters who are happy with their freebies will soon realise the all-round development that the Congress brought and shift back towards voting for the party.

Twitter war

Immediately after the party failing to win a single seat and receiving only 4.8% of the vote share, there was a war of words on twitter.

In a tweet former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said: “AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who are from all parts of India, have defeated the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP.”

Replying to the tweet, AICC spokesperson Sharmistha Mukherjee said: “With due respect sir, just want to know- has @INCIndia outsourced the task of defeating BJP to State parties? If not, then why r we gloating over AAP victory rather than being concerned abt our drubbing? And if ‘yes’, then we [PCCs] might as well close shop! (sic)”.