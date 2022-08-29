For Arvind Kejriwal offence is best defence

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Assembly. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which rose to power on an anti-corruption wave in the Capital and went on to form the government here three successive times, is now defending itself against graft allegations, not by addressing charges directly, but by launching a slew of counter-allegations.

Since August 19, when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids on the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have tried to corner AAP on the issue of accepting “undue benefits” from liquor licensees.

AAP however, has stayed clear of rebutting the allegations of corruption, choosing instead to focus on building a narrative around what Mr. Kejriwal called the BJP’s “Operation Lotus” to “topple the government” in Delhi.

Apart from pitching its accomplishments in the sectors of health and education, AAP has reacted aggressively against the BJP’s alleged attempts to poach its MLAs, using the opportunity to pitch the Delhi Chief Minister as the principal opponent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Offer to join

Three days after the raid on his house, Mr. Sisodia alleged that the BJP had approached him with an offer to have all cases against him closed if he joined the BJP.

“My reply to BJP — I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap and a Rajput. I am ready to get beheaded but can never bow down before conspirators and corrupt people... Do whatever you want to do,” Mr. Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

He did not share who at the BJP had made this offer to him, whereas AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the party would reveal names at a later stage.

On the same day, Mr. Kejriwal reacted to Mr. Sisoida’s tweet. The Delhi CM issued a tweet saying, “It means CBI, ED raid has nothing to do with liquor policy and corruption? These raids were done only to topple the “AAP” government in Delhi? Like they have done in other states.”

Sticking to its guns

The BJP stuck to its guns on the excise policy, saying that AAP was only trying to deflect the issue as it had no answers on the allegations of corruption.

On Wednesday, four AAP MLAs — Somnath Bharti, Sanjeev Jha, Kuldeep Kumar and Ajay Dutt — at a press conference claimed that a sum of ₹20 crore was offered to them to join the BJP besides a “bonus offering of ₹5 crore” if they could affect defections of more AAP MLAs.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the BJP was using the same script in Delhi as it has used to poach opposition leaders in other States, where it wanted to form the government.

Congress has accused AAP of deflecting the allegations against its excise policy by propping up Mr. Sisodia’s work as the Education Minister.

Even at a session of the Delhi Assembly, at which it accused the BJP of toppling governments across the country, AAP made references to an article published in an international daily highlighting the work done by Mr. Sisoida as Delhi’s Education Minister.

Responding to allegations of trying to “buy MLAs”, Delhi BJP MP Pravesh Verma said “people may have believed AAP’s allegation in 2013 when the BJP had 32 MLAs and AAP had 28. But now, when they have 62, what do we stand to gain?”

The next day, at a session of the Delhi Assembly, Mr. Kejriwal said that they will bring a confidence motion in the Assembly to prove that no AAP MLA has defected.