For 3rd straight day, no deaths due to COVID

NEW DELHI

23 August 2021 03:54 IST

For the third day in a row, the Capital recorded no deaths due to COVID-19. This has happened 13 times since the beginning of the second COVID-19 wave that started in April.

The health bulletin released on Sunday said 24 new cases had been added to the tally and that 53,624 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 0.04%.

The cumulative number of cases now stands at 14,37,317 cases with the number of fatalities remaining at 25,079. There are 398 active cases of the disease in Delhi at present, and 129 of them are under home isolation.

Under the vaccination drive, 92,421 people were covered in 24 hours, of which 65,012 were administered the first dose. The total number of people vaccinated now stands at 1,23,14,706, of which 34,87,547 have received both doses.