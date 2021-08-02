For 16th consecutive day, less than 1,000 fined for not wearing masks

A total of 1,64,562 people prosecuted for not wearing mask from April 19 to July 31

The Delhi Police issued less than 1,000 challans for not wearing masks for the 16th consecutive day in the city, said officials on Sunday.

According to the data, 1,113 people were prosecuted for not wearing masks on July 15. Since then, the police have issued challans in triple digits only. As per data provided by the police, they issued 988 challans for mask violations on July 16.

On Saturday, a total of 37 people were prosecuted for violating social distancing, 34 for spitting and 22 for consumption of liquor, pan, gutkha, tobacco etc., it said. Two persons were prosecuted for large public gatherings and congregations, it said.

The police said they have issued a total of 833 challans on Saturday.

A total of 1,64,562 people were prosecuted for not wearing mask in the national capital during lockdown from April 19 to July 31.

In the same period of time, police challaned 26,155 people for violating social distancing norm, 1,558 for large public gatherings or congregations, 740 for spitting and 1,481 for consumption of liquor, pan, gutkha, tobacco etc., the data said. A total of 1,94,496 challans were issued from April 19 to July 31, the data said.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on July 24, in its latest set of lockdown relaxations, said the Delhi Metro and public buses will operate with full seating capacity from July 26 while cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will open with 50% occupancy.

DDMA unlock guidelines

The latest DDMA unlock guidelines say the Delhi Metro will be allowed to operate with 100% seating capacity from July 26 but no standing passenger will be allowed.

The order also directed that the number of people allowed at marriage functions and funerals will be raised to 100.