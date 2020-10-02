Footballer moves HC against AIFF decision

New Delhi

02 October 2020 00:39 IST

20-year-old was barred from practising due to rare heart condition

A young footballer, who has represented India in the international tournaments, approached the Delhi High Court on Thursday challenging the decision of All India Football Federation (AIFF) to bar him from practising with his club because of a rare heart condition.

Twenty-year-old Anwar Ali, in his plea said, he has challenged a September 7 letter written by AIFF to Mohammedan Sporting Club of Kolkata directing it to not allow him to train with the team.

This, Mr. Ali, said was in violation of his fundamental right to earn his livelihood and practise his profession due to the diagnosis of a congenital heart condition called apcial hypercardio myopathy. In his plea, Mr. Ali said he is a highly rated footballer, who has represented India at the U-15, U-17 and U-19 level and was part of India’s squad at the FIFA Under 17 World Cup.

AIFF’s counsel submitted that Mr. Ali can appear before All India Football Federation Sports Medical Committee and produce experts opinion and videos on his medical condition and the meeting shall convene in next 10 days and an intimation will be given to him.

Ali’s counsel said he be allowed to re-join the team while the medical committee of AIFF is considering the case.

The court, however, said this request be considered by the club itself keeping in view the facts of the case. It listed the case for further hearing on October 20.