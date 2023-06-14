Food truck hubs set to come up at Delhi hotspots by Dec. 15

June 14, 2023 01:25 am | Updated 01:25 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in-principle approval was granted to the Food Truck Policy at a meeting on Tuesday.

Announcing that the government would soon roll out the policy, the CM on Twitter said, “With this scheme, Delhiites will be able to get delicious food even late at night in Delhi, employment opportunities will also increase and the economy will also get strengthened.”

Announced last year

The Food Truck Policy was announced last year in the Aam Aadmi Party government’s 2022-23 ‘Rozgar Budget’. The government has set December 15 as the deadline for inaugurating the ‘food truck hubs’.

According to officials, food trucks will initially be allowed at 16 locations, identified under the jurisdictions of authorities such as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Public Works Department (PWD) and Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC). If successful, the model would be replicated across the city. Some of the locations are Rohini East, August Kranti Marg, Pitampura, Press Enclave Road and Vishwavidyalaya.

According to the government, the policy will generate revenue and employment by allotting land parcels to concessionaires selected via a bidding process. Minimum licence fees with profit-sharing models will be decided on the basis of commercial potential of the areas where concessionaires serve. A certain percentage of startups will be included in the tender process to encourage small businesses. All concessionaires will have to operate and maintain the food truck hubs and onboard individual ‘food truck operators’ to set up and operate the business.

PWD Minister Atishi said the plan includes the establishment of food courts in different areas, where multiple food trucks can operate collectively. She added that dedicated food hubs will be developed to cater to the needs of residents, fostering economic growth and employment prospects at night.

Mr. Kejriwal emphasised the importance of cleanliness and hygiene in promoting the food truck culture and opening food hubs in Delhi. He added that the policy will prioritise maintenance and upkeep of the food truck hubs by entrusting the responsibility to a designated agency.

Officials said the next steps of the plan include meetings with stakeholders, finalising the policy, tabling it for Cabinet approval, finalising tenders and implementation.