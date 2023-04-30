Food supply resumes at Delhi shelters for homeless after High Court order

April 30, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - New Delhi

In a relief to thousands of homeless people living in shelters run by the Delhi government, Akshaya Patra Foundation, the NGO tasked with providing cooked meals to these shelters, on Saturday resumed its food supply to them following a Delhi High Court order.

“The Akshaya Patra Foundation resumes the night shelter feeding initiative undertaken in association with the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) in the NCT of Delhi,” the non-profit organisation said in a statement.

The foundation had discontinued supply of cooked meals to the shelter homes on April 26, citing a shortage of funds.

Taking suo motu cogniscance of the issue, the High Court on Friday had raised serious concerns about the welfare of the homeless and directed to resume the scheme.

Delhi has over 190 shelter homes that house more than 17,000 inmates.

‘Payments blocked’

On Friday, the Delhi government, in a statement, had said certain officials of the Finance Department had been “blocking” payments to the NGO for many months and not releasing them.

“The Finance Dept. had earlier stopped remuneration of doctors of Mohalla Clinics, pensions to old age citizens, removal of data entry operators manning the OPD counters in Delhi govt. hospitals. The officers of Finance Dept. were earlier found guilty by the Petitions Committee of Delhi Legislative Assembly and [it] had asked the Chief Secretary to inquire the matter and submit the report,” the statement read.

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, too, had expressed concern over the discontinuation of cooked meal supply to these shelters and directed the Chief Secretary to immediately release funds.

“It was also brought to the notice of Hon’ble Lt.-Governor, vide complaints by Akshaya Patra Foundation, that the Government had yet not paid them for the food provided by them during the most difficult phase of the COVID-19 pandemic...” a note from the L-G’s office to the Chief Secretary dated Friday said.

“Hon’ble L-G has directed that the matter be examined and payments due to Akshaya Patra Foundation and other vendors be made as per rules at the earliest, so that cooked food at Night Shelters could be resumed as per extant provisions,” it added.

The stoppage of cooked food is causing “extreme hardship” to the most marginalised sections of the society, who are already suffering due to homelessness, the note said.

A spokesperson for the NGO said, “Only breakfast and lunch will be served at shelters till Monday due to logistical and procurement issues. However, from May 2, breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be served.”