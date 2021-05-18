Food rights group welcomes free ration move

NEW DELHI

18 May 2021 23:00 IST

Activist says govt. must act with urgency as city enters fifth week of lockdown

While terming Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement of free ration to non-cardholders as a “welcome move”, Anjali Bharadwaj of the Delhi Rozi Roti Adhikar Abhiyan said the government must act with urgency as the city already in the fifth week of lockdown.

Stating that it was important the government shares details of the scheme soon, Ms. Bharadwaj said: “It is a welcome move, but the government must act with urgency. We are virtually in the fifth week of lockdown. Even today when the announcement was made, the details of the scheme were not shared. We have been getting so many SOS calls and it is practically impossible to help so many people.”

Referring to the e-coupon system, which was implemented last year during lockdown for non-ration cardholders, Ms. Bharadwaj said: “By the government’s own admission there were 60 lakh people who were catered through the e-coupon system. But initially, it was said that one had to register online, which became difficult as the poor do not have access to smartphones. It was after we approached the Delhi High Court that it was ordered that help desks had to be set up.”

“So, it is very important that while working out the scheme this time, the government ensures that it is easy to access for the needy. A recent Supreme Court order also states that distribution of ration should be done on the basis of self-certification and identification proof is not asked for...,” she said.