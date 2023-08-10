Food for plot: Delhi Police nabs absconding couple from Goa

August 10, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - New Delhi

The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has arrested a couple in connection with a fraud case after a four-year chase that ended in Goa with a food-ordering spree, officials said on Wednesday.

Vikas Shandilya, 48, along with his wife, fled Delhi after allegedly defrauding a non-banking financial company (NBFC) of ₹4.11 crore. He had taken a loan on the basis of forged property documents. The NBFC came to know of the fraud only when he started defaulting on loan repayments.

In the last four years, the accused and his 43-year-old wife lived in different cities under various fake identities and kept changing their phone numbers, the police said.

The police finally traced them to Porvorim area in north Goa on August 2, according to Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) Sindhu Pillai. But not before ordering three meals a day for nine whole days from various cloud kitchens.

The police were tipped off by a local source that the couple was discreetly running a food delivery business somewhere in north Goa. Inspired by a recent web series, Kohrra, Delhi Police sleuths started ordering food online from local cloud kitchens to pin down the exact location of the food business run by the couple in hiding.

They finally got lucky on the tenth day as their lunch was delivered from the kitchen they were looking for.

“We camped at a hotel and began ordering meals but weren’t able to locate the accused. On the ninth day, we got a tip-off about a phone number which was possibly being used by the accused,” an officer said.

However, when the police team called the number, it was switched off and the location couldn’t be traced.

“But the next day, we got a WhatsApp call from the same number and ordered food. We then followed the delivery executive’s routes and zeroed in on the accused’s residence,” the officer said.