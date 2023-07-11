ADVERTISEMENT

Food delivery man held for sending lewd messages to woman in Delhi

July 11, 2023 02:52 am | Updated 02:52 am IST - New Delhi

Accused Ram Chandar Shukla was arrested based on a number linked to an email ID used by him: police

The Hindu Bureau

A delivery partner working for a food aggregator was arrested for allegedly sending obscene messages to a woman, the police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Ram Chandar Shukla, 60, a resident of Gokulpuri, a senior officer said. He added that a woman had filed a complaint at the New Delhi cyber police station about receiving several vulgar messages on WhatsApp, Telegram and email.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Hemant Tiwari said a case under relevant sections of the IT Act as well as the Indian Penal Code was registered.

“The investigation revealed that the email ID used for sending the messages was linked to a mobile number registered in the name of the accused,” he added.

After the accused was traced and interrogated, he said he earlier used to work as an auto driver earlier and had recently joined Swiggy as a delivery partner, said Mr. Tiwari. “The accused stored the phone numbers of female customers who used their cell phones to book autorickshaws or make online payments and send them offensive messages,” said the Additional DCP.

Responding to the case, Swiggy said, “We have been aware of this unfortunate incident and have suspended the delivery executive. Swiggy maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards inappropriate conduct of any kind and will extend full cooperation to the investigating authorities.”

