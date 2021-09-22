Food business operators to be brought under single platform

It is part of ‘No Food Waste’ campaign of Delhi govt.

The Delhi government will bring together food business operators (FBOs) such as restaurants and hotels and NGOs that are currently distributing food to the needy, on one platform to reduce food wastage in the city, officials said.

The government will also make sure that food donated to the needy is of the same quality of fresh food and both NGOs and FBOs stick to a protocol prepared by the government.

This will be done as part of the ‘No Food Waste’ campaign, which is to start on September 29, International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste.

Workshop on Sept. 29

“We will be conducting a workshop on September 29 to train FBOs on donating excess food, as part of the campaign. Through the workshop, both NGOs and FBOs will pledge to adhere to the requirement of protocol and ensure that the donated food is of same standards as fresh food. We will also involve public in the programme through awareness drives,” an official said.

All NGOs working as food distribution agencies are required to have a registration or licence under the Food Safety Standards Act, 2006. They must also maintain the protocol related to collection, storage, transport, and distribution of surplus food such as shelf life, storage temperature, reheating etc., as per the government.

“On September 29, we will help NGOs to get licence. We will be carrying out a registration drive for NGOs,” the official said.

The Department of Food Safety will do random sampling of the donated food to make sure that quality of the donated food is maintained. The Department of Food Safety is also planning to involve individuals who want to donate food and interested people can reach out to the department.