Food, beverage industry together to develop digital platforms: NRAI

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Friday said the food and beverage industry is coming together to develop and identify alternative digital platforms that will level the playing field between restaurants and food delivery platforms.

The association said it has tied up with one of the largest player in this sphere and drawn out the blueprint to launch in a few months. It added that the move was taken as aggregators have become digital landlords and were destroying small restaurants.

“While they came in to solve a genuine problem, their one-sided policies are destroying the business, especially small restaurants. The industry is working together to create an alternate technology solution to reorient and sustain their businesses in the post-COVID-19 world. The focus is on easy reconciliation, transparent pricing, cheaper delivery and protection of customer data,” the association said.

NRAI president Anurag Katriarsaid the efforts are aimed at creating more viable alternative and not rivals to other aggregators or their current programmes.