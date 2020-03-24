Follow directions of AAP govt. or face strict action, warns Kejriwal

Strict action will be taken against those violating the Delhi government’s directions to adhere to a lockdown, which is aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 epidemic, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Monday.

Citing Italy’s example in this regard, the Chief Minister stressed on the need for strict implementation of the lockdown even as he urged landlords to relax payment deadlines for tenants and appealed to people to help each other and try to ensure no one around them was forced to sleep hungry.

“The Delhi government has ordered a lockdown in Delhi from 6 a.m. today [Monday] till March 31 midnight, keeping in mind the outbreak of COVID-19. Today, a majority of people were following the rules and some violated them. It is important to understand the situation. The Delhi government does not wish to make the lives of people difficult but we are doing this to tackle the crisis,” he said.

“We have decided to impose the lockdown for the welfare of the residents of Delhi... The situation of first-world countries, like Italy and America is also alarming. We are fortunate that we got enough time to prepare in advance...The situation in Delhi is under control, but this is not the time to congratulate ourselves but follow the restrictions because if we do not take action today and the disease spreads to a large number of people then it is going to be tough,” he said.

From Tuesday, he said, if anybody was found violating the lockdown orders, the government would be forced to take strict action.

The restrictions put in place, however, were causing a financial burden on the poor and daily-wage labourers and steps had been taken to alleviate the same, he said. These, Mr. Kejriwal said, included the provision of 7.5 kg free ration to 72 lakh beneficiaries for one month and doubling pension under the widow pension scheme for 2.5 lakh beneficiaries, the old-age pension scheme for 5 lakh beneficiaries and the disability pension scheme for 1 lakh beneficiaries.

“The beneficiaries will get the pension amount for March and April, by April 7. We hope that all these measures will bring a little relief to these people and their families. In addition to this, we are also arranging for free lunch and dinner in 220 night shelters,” he said.

“Many people have asked me how they can help and contribute to combating this pandemic… I want people who are working from home to get full salary… I also want to tell the landlords that if the tenants say they are unable to pay the rent, then please do not force them,” he said.

Citing complaints from people who work in essential services, he said, the government had decided to allow 50% of the total State-run buses to ply on Tuesday instead of just 25% as had been decided for Monday.