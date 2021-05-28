Focus on implementing restrictions only in containment zones: Delhi Cong.

NEW DELHI

28 May 2021 22:58 IST

The Delhi Congress on Friday said it was in favour of lifting the lockdown restrictions across the city as a prolonged lockdown has caused irreparable damage to the economy and lives of the people.

The party suggested that the government should focus on putting restrictions in containment zones, instead of keeping the Capital shut, so that economic activity can be resumed, and people can earn their livelihood.

Former Union Minister Krishna Tirath said that the Delhi government has announced it would allow resumption of construction and industrial activity from May 31. But it had not specified what steps are being taken to ensure that the workers engaged in the construction and industrial activities are protected from the sweep of the virus and how these sectors would function with the raw material shops shut. She also demanded a special package for small shopkeepers who had lost their business due to the prolonged lockdown.

