Focus on goals, use no shortcuts: ex-bureaucrats to IAS aspirants

August 26, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - New Delhi

Students from Delhi University colleges and other civil services aspirants on Friday attended the ‘UPSC Aspirants’ Meet’, where former civil servants and other eminent speakers shared their experience.

Organised at Pearey Lal Bhawan by The Hindu Civil Services Aspirants’ Club with coaching institute Amit IAS, speakers at the interactive session provided guidance to aspirants on preparing for the civil services exam. Retired IAS officer Hem Pande asked students to have a clear goal, remain focused on it, and read newspapers.

Amit Kumar, former IRS officer and founder-director of Amit IAS, spoke about the planning required for the civil services exam. There are no shortcuts for exams like this, he added. Other speakers, including Ishrat Jamil and Prabhat Garg, emphasised the need to uphold constitutional values.

