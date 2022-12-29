Focus on G-20 summit in NDMC’s budget estimates

December 29, 2022 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - New Delhi

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will work on dedicating a park featuring replicas of national animals from countries participating in next year’s G-20 summit, as part of initiatives presented by the civic body in its budget estimates for 2023-24 on Wednesday.

Apart from the park, which will be based on the “waste to wonder” theme, the NDMC will also host a food festival, a flower show and focus on improving the infrastructure of roads, horticulture, electricals and install art installations in areas under its jurisdiction.

NDMC Chairperson Amit Yadav said an additional ₹60-₹100 crore has been allocated in its budget estimates to carry out these works. He added the food festival will showcase flavours from all G-20 countries, while a 15-day tulip festival and programmes such as “music in the park” will also be organised.

“This budget will reflect our resolve to ensure ease of living for our citizens, adopt Lifestyle For Environment (LiFE), ensure cleanliness of the city and enhance citizens participation. The G-20 Summit preparedness will reflect in most of our areas of action,” said Mr. Yadav.

Meanwhile, the NDMC’s total expenditure for 2023-24, according to the budget estimates, stands at ₹4,160 crore. The civic body added that it has not proposed any increase in property tax rates for the next financial year.

“NDMC does not propose any increase in Property Tax rates for the year 2023-24. However, tax revenue is projected at an all-time high of ₹1,150 crore,” the budget statement read, adding that it expects to collect a total of ₹950 crore in the current fiscal.

The NDMC, in its budget statement, noted that it is confident of ending the current financial year, according to the revised estimates, with a surplus of ₹224.98 crore.

“NDMC presented a forward-looking budget with a surplus of ₹224.98 crore in current financial year 2022-23 (Revised Estimates) and ₹583.29 crore for financial year 2023-24, reflecting its commitment to a well governed and financially sustainable municipal body. We have resolved to provide uninterrupted services to our citizens and keep New Delhi the aspirational National capital.”

