Focus on debates, present true picture, Naidu urges media

The tendency to sensationalise reporting makes journalism senseless at times, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu said on Friday, urging journalists to “present the true picture” always.

Mr. Naidu was speaking after presenting the first ‘TVR Shenoy Award for Excellence in Parliamentary Journalism’, constituted by Prof. K.V Thomas Vidhyadhanam Trust, to senior journalist Vinod Sharma.

“People have a right to know what is being debated in Parliament and what elected representatives are doing. People form their opinions based on such reporting. It is the media’s duty to present the true picture that can lead to informed decisions by public,” he said.

Pointing out that media debates are an extension of parliamentary debates, Mr. Naidu urged journalists to not mix news and views. “Views should in the pages meant for them,” he said.

“The importance of parliamentary journalists cannot be overstated. Reporting good debates leads to support from the pubic,” he said, adding that when the media ignores good debates, parliamentarians show a tendency to avoid such debates.

He said it is often the unparliamentary actions that get more media attention, incentivising such behaviour by members.

“Please focus on debates,” the V-P said, citing the well-prepared Zero Hour submissions that MPs made this week in the Rajya Sabha.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Sharma said that in his four decades of journalism, he learnt much from parliamentary debates. “Contrary to perception, we have scholarly parliamentarians who come prepared for debates,” he added.