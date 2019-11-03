Focus is key to success: ISRO chief

Addressing graduates at IIT-Delhi’s 50th convocation, ISRO chairman K. Sivan told students that the trick to achieving success was to strike the right balance between what you love and what you are good at.

“In this fast-changing world, there is no upper limit on aspirations and expectations, and petty distractions are the biggest obstacles to success. Focusing on the right things is the key to success. You all must have heard a lot about motivation, stress, and leadership, but not much attention is paid to the role that focus plays in your career and life,” Mr. Sivan said.

The ISRO chairman told students that in order to succeed they do not need to be super intelligent but need to be focused by “eliminating distractions”.

Speaking about the Chandrayaan-2 mission, Mr. Sivan said: “Very valuable data is available to us to set things right. Let me assure you, ISRO will pull all its experience, knowledge and technical prowess to set things right and demonstrate soft landing in the near future.”

During the event, IIT-Delhi and ISRO signed an MoU to set up the ISRO Space Technology Cell on campus.

“The cell will carry out focused research in space technology. It is also proposed that IIT-Delhi become an academic partner of ISRO in research areas such as Artificial Intelligence, nanotechnology...,” IIT director Ramgopal Rao said.

A total of 2,042 graduating students (1,217 postgraduate and 825 undergraduate) were awarded degrees at the convocation.