FMGE: Delhi High Court asks NBE, NMC to respond to plea

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the National Board of Examination (NBE) and the National Medical Commission (NMC) to respond to a plea by doctors challenging the imposition of cost and certain adverse observations made by it on June 11 while dismissing their petition seeking to postpone the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) due to COVID-19. The exam was scheduled for June 18.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, while issuing the notice to the plea, made it clear that the Association of MD Physicians had to first deposit the cost of ₹ 25,000 with the Registrar General.

During the hearing, the association said the High Court had held it for forum shopping. However, the relief sought before the Supreme Court and the High Court were different.

The association said it had asked for postponement of the exam before the High Court, while its plea before the Supreme Court had sought a direction to the States to induct foreign medical graduates to participate in the workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The High Court, while dismissing the petition, said there was no doubt that while arriving at the decision to hold the FMGE on the scheduled date, the NBE and NMC have considered all aspects of the matter.