Flyover entry was ‘completely barricaded’, says PWD; locals say it was done only after accident

Days after a 42-year-old man died after his car fell off an unfinished flyover in east Delhi, the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi government said the flyover was barricaded with “heavy portable RCC crash barriers” and that one of the barriers was found moved from its original position on the next morning of the accident.

In a report submitted to the PWD Minister Atishi’s office and seen by The Hindu, an executive engineer of the department’s Flyover Project Division said that a detailed report has been sought from the contractor or the agency in the matter. The report also said that pictures in the monthly progress report of the project also showed complete barricading.

The police said Jagandeep Singh, 42, died on May 26 evening after his car fell 30 feet to the ground from an under-construction stretch of the Barapullah elevated road. A resident of Krishna Nagar, Singh was returning home from his Noida office.

Residents complain

Residents of nearby areas who come to the unfinished flyover for walks claimed that “proper barricading was only done after the news of accident broke”.

Himanshu Sharma, a resident of Mayur Vihar Phase 1, said, “Of the four RCC barriers, only one or two were there earlier. “The barriers were just randomly lying here earlier. They have been properly placed only a couple of days after the accident,” he said.

A second layer of barricading was also found at the flyover, a few metres after the first layer at the flyover entry.

Shivam Singh, also from Mayur Vihar Phase 1, said the barriers were “not there at all earlier”. “They must have been placed after the accident, else they would have been broken,” he said.

Pintu Yadav, who had come for a walk from Mayur Vihar Phase 1, said, “If the authorities had placed proper barricading earlier, someone’s life could have been saved. Now they have placed three-layer barricading, including at the end of the stretch.”

Prakash Upadhyay, a resident of Acharya Niketan, said: “Several people visit the abandoned flyover on cars and bikes and have turned it into an ‘adda’. People come here to click selfies, and in the evening one can spot many people drinking in the dark here. The police rarely patrol the area,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, a senior PWD official said, “Every under-construction flyover should have proper barricading and adequate signages to help commuters understand that the said area or stretch is not to be entered.”

Probe panel expected

The official also said that while no action has been taken against the engineer in-charge, a committee is expected to be constituted to inquire the matter.

As per the PWD report, the distance between the entry point of the under-construction stretch of the flyover and the point till it’s constructed is about 630 m, and has 15 disjointed spans (concrete slabs).

The report also claimed that the gap between each disjointed span is approximately 1.2-metre wide and 30-cm deep. “It is extremely difficult to drive on the stretch,” it read.

The police said that the probe into the accident is under way and the post-mortem report is awaited.

BJP blames govt.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP alleged that the flyover had been left “un-barricaded” and now the PWD was trying to “blame the victim due to Ms. Atishi’s pressure”.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said in a tweet, “Atishi, if you get time from political tourism, then think about this victim’s family as well.”

