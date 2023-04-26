Flyover at Chirag Dilli to reopen today, new one at Sarai Kale Khan by July

April 26, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Public Works Department Minister Atishi on Tuesday said the maintenance work of the Chirag Dilli flyover has been completed ahead of schedule and it will be fully operational from Wednesday.

The work started on March 12 from the Nehru Place-IIT Delhi carriageway. After it ended on March 31, repairs on the opposite carriageway began on April 1.

Conducting an inspection of the flyover, Ms. Atishi said, “The work was carried out at twice the speed and as a result, the flyover will be open for the public tomorrow.” She added that due to frequent rains over the past month, the repairs had to be halted several times, but the PWD worked round-the-clock to complete the work.

The Minister also said that a three-lane flyover at the Sarai Kale Khan T-junction will be ready by July. “The 643-metre-long flyover will benefit lakhs of commuters travelling between ITO and Ashram. It will save time and reduce fuel consumption.”

Sarai Kale Khan is among Delhi’s busiest traffic hotspots.

With a rapid rail transit system coming up, in addition to the existing railway station, metro station and inter-state bus terminus in its vicinity, the area will develop as a unique transport hub, but the load of vehicles would also increase, she added.

“A flyover is present for commuters moving from Ashram to ITO. But due to the traffic intersection on the opposite route, they face long traffic jams. The upcoming three-lane flyover will make the corridor signal-free while also widening and beautifying the existing road and improving pedestrian footpaths,” Ms. Atishi said.