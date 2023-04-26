ADVERTISEMENT

Flyover at Chirag Dilli to reopen today, new one at Sarai Kale Khan by July

April 26, 2023 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi PWD Minister Atishi said that maintenance work of the Chirag Dilli flyover, which started on March 12, has finished ahead of schedule and the upcoming flyover at Sarai Kale Khan will be 643-metres long

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi PWD Minister Atishi inspecting the under-construction flyover at the Sarai Kale Khan T-junction on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi Public Works Department Minister Atishi on Tuesday said the maintenance work of the Chirag Dilli flyover has been completed ahead of schedule and it will be fully operational from Wednesday.

The work started on March 12 from the Nehru Place-IIT Delhi carriageway. After it ended on March 31, repairs on the opposite carriageway began on April 1.

Conducting an inspection of the flyover, Ms. Atishi said, “The work was carried out at twice the speed and as a result, the flyover will be open for the public tomorrow.” She added that due to frequent rains over the past month, the repairs had to be halted several times, but the PWD worked round-the-clock to complete the work.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister also said that a three-lane flyover at the Sarai Kale Khan T-junction will be ready by July. “The 643-metre-long flyover will benefit lakhs of commuters travelling between ITO and Ashram. It will save time and reduce fuel consumption.”

Sarai Kale Khan is among Delhi’s busiest traffic hotspots.

With a rapid rail transit system coming up, in addition to the existing railway station, metro station and inter-state bus terminus in its vicinity, the area will develop as a unique transport hub, but the load of vehicles would also increase, she added.

“A flyover is present for commuters moving from Ashram to ITO. But due to the traffic intersection on the opposite route, they face long traffic jams. The upcoming three-lane flyover will make the corridor signal-free while also widening and beautifying the existing road and improving pedestrian footpaths,” Ms. Atishi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US