Flying squads deployed in Punjab, Haryana to curb stubble burning

Published - October 02, 2024 07:34 am IST - New Delhi

This comes days after the Supreme Court pulled up the CAQM and questioned the effectiveness of its interventions to curb pollution, saying that its directions only have a temporary impact on violators.

The Hindu Bureau

 26 flying squads have been deployed in 26 districts of Punjab and Haryana in an attempt to curb stubble burning. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

 

A total of 26 flying squads have been deployed in 26 districts of Punjab and Haryana in an attempt to curb stubble burning, the Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi and NCR (CAQM) said on Tuesday, October 1, 2024. 

“Towards closer coordination of agencies and to intensify the monitoring actions towards prevention of paddy stubble burning incidents during the paddy harvesting season in the States of Punjab and Haryana, Flying Squads of CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board), assisting the CAQM, have been deployed to identified hotspot districts in Punjab and Haryana during 01.10.2024 to 30.11.2024, where paddy stubble burning incidences are generally higher,” the CAQM said in a statement. 

Every winter air pollution spikes in the national capital, adjoining areas and the larger Indo-Gangetic plains due to multiple reasons, including slow wind speed, stubble burning, and bursting of firecrackers.

The flying Squads will assess the ground level situation in close coordination with authorities concerned and report to the Commission and the CPCB on a daily basis, including the steps taken to prevent further incidents of paddy stubble burning in the allocated district, according to the CAQM. 

“Further, CAQM would soon be setting up a “Paddy Stubble Management” Cell at Mohali/ Chandigarh during the paddy harvesting season to closely coordinate with the Agriculture Department and other concerned agencies in the State Govts. of Punjab and Haryana and the Flying Squads deputed to various districts in these two states,” the statement said. 

