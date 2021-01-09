Flyers in a fix over change in quarantine rules at IGIA

Passengers arriving from London complain to Kejriwal

There were unseemly scenes at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport after passengers arriving from London aboard Air India’s AI 121 claimed they had no knowledge of the change in rule.

Many took to Twitter to highlight their plight and complain to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Puri.

“Dear Arvind Kejriwal, I am one of the passengers of flight AI 112 from London with my 4.5-month-old daughter. You locked each one of us. At least take pity on children. There is no food for my daughter. They didn’t let me get my stroller. How cruel you guys are,” tweeted Gowri Shankar Dash.

Another traveller Harpreet Takkar posted: “Just came from London AI112, it’s absolutely maniacal at Delhi Airport. Asking us to go for institutional quarantine even with negative PCR test. Didn’t mention this on your SOP.” Later in the day, Air India issued a clarification where it said passengers were informed about the new rule before the flight took off from London.

“Air India has reached out to passengers of the London- Delhi flight before the flight took off from Heathrow Airport at 21.39 hours last night.

20 opt for cancellation

Around 20 passengers opted to cancel their flight on being informed by Air India London team of this advisory. The announcement was repeated during the flight as well,” the airline posted in a series of tweets.

It added that it had mobilised resources to expedite RT PCR tests for passengers of the flight.