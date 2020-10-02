Fly ash from thermal plants: NGT rejects plea on order review

‘Consequences of non-disposal of fly ash on environment, public health well-known’

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has dismissed a plea seeking review of its order, which directed thermal power plants to pay a fine for violation of the Centre’s notification on the utilisation of fly ash that is generated.

A Bench headed by NGT chief Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel observed that consequences of non-disposal of fly ash on the environment and public health were well-known.

“We do not find any distinguishing feature in the present case so as to review the earlier order in favour of the applicant,” the Bench said.

The observations came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by the Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company seeking review of a February 12 order directing thermal power plants to take prompt action for the scientific disposal of fly ash. The Tribunal had warned of imposition of fines in case of violation.

The NGT had stated that non-compliant thermal power plants would be liable to pay an environmental compensation that would be determined from December 31, 2017, as being the cut-off date.

The order had come following a plea, which sought utilisation of fly ash generated by thermal power plants.