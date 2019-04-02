Florist shot dead following argument, two apprehended

A 40-year-old florist was shot dead in north-east Delhi’s Welcome on Sunday night, the police said on Monday. The police have apprehended the accused. The accused and his accomplice were identified as Nawazish and Salman.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) Atul Kumar Thakur said that the victim has been identified as Mehtab who was shot dead in Kabir Nagar.

“A PCR call was received around 11 p.m. regarding a firing incident. Enquiry revealed that one Mehtab who is a florist was declared brought dead at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital,” Mr. Thakur said.

Monetary issue

During investigation, the police were informed that Mehtab was allegedly stabbed by one Nawazish with whom he had a quarrel in the morning.

“There was an argument between the two in the morning over a monetary issue. The argument turned violent which was resolved by the locals. However, the accused returned with his accomplices and fired at Mehtab,” Mr. Thakur said.

Case registered

The police have registered a case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) and teams were formed to nab the accused.

A weapon was also recovered from the accused’s possession. They confessed that the motive behind the crime was revenge over the quarrel.