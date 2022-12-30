Floored by a carpet

December 30, 2022 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST

When the Grand Mosque of Nur-Sultan was formally inaugurated in August 2022, in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, the 68,060 square feet place of worship built on a 25-acre space garnered superlatives in quick succession.

Besides its huge layout that can accommodate over 2,00,000 worshippers, making it Central Asia’s biggest mosque, its chandelier in the main haram section is said to be the largest in the world.

Among the most notable of its furnishings however, is a contender for the title of the world’s largest handmade carpet, measuring 12,000 sq m, manufactured and installed by Indian luxury carpet-maker, Hands.

The huge rug involved the skills of over 1,000 weavers from Hands’ production unit in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, who worked over a period of six months from January 2021 with 80 tonnes of New Zealand wool spun and dyed in 12 colours, including nine shades of blue, to match the aquamarine theme of the mosque.

“It is a big achievement for the Indian handmade carpet industry. Hand-crafted, a project of this magnitude is unprecedented (in this sector),” says Ravi Patodia, managing director, Patodia Contract, the parent company of Hands, over a video call from Bhadohi.

The history of Hands dates back to 1881, when A Tellery discovered a gifted weaving community in Bhadohi, near Varanasi, and pioneered the trend of fine, handmade carpets.

Since imagery is eschewed in Islamic architecture, the Nur-Sultan mosque carpet has two stylised floral and geometric components. The centrepiece is a circle with eight axes in the main courtyard, while the secondary pattern reflects the concept of Jannat-ul-Firdauz (the garden of Paradise).

“We had a large medallion, surrounded by four smaller medallions, and then eight pillar medallions. Getting this on carpet was a challenge,” says Pranay Patodia, director, Hands, based out of Gurugram.

“Large carpets are assembled like a puzzle. You start from the centre, and then go out,” says Pranay.

“When you want to weave something this big, you have to cut it into smaller pieces, to control the sizing. For the mosque project, we had a huge trace, starting from the centre. When some of it was woven, we would join the next section, and continue. Then we would cut off the extra swatch, so that it would match later on.

Pandemic project

Seven carpet technicians from India and nine installation experts from Dubai were in charge of the final finishing and laying of the carpet. Hands had already shipped the carpet (in sections) from August to October 2021, but due to pandemic-induced delays, it was installed only in May 2022.

“Considering the perfection that was required in the execution of the project combined with its sheer size, we could leave nothing to chance. Our team attended to the minutest details at all levels of designing, dyeing, production and installation, which made this outcome possible,” says Pranay’s elder brother, Apurva Patodia.