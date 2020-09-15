Floor markers placed in 800 coaches

Move aimed at strengthening social distancing, says DMRC

Besides pasting stickers on alternate seats in metro coaches, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also started to place floor markers to further strengthen the signs for social distancing inside the trains.

The DMRC on Monday said the floor markers, intended to ensure social distancing among commuters who are not seated, were placed in 800 coaches.

“With a week, floor markers will be placed in the remaining 1,400 metro coaches,” it said.

Peak hours

The DMRC also advised commuters traveling on the network to stagger their journeys to ensure social distancing. “Delhi Metro’s peak hours are from 8 a.m. to 12 noon and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. To facilitate passengers, a headway of 2 minutes and 45 seconds to 6 minutes will be maintained from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Please stagger your journeys so that adequate social distancing can be maintained in the metro,” the DMRC said.

The nearly 400-km-long Delhi Metro network became fully operational on September 12day. Ridership on the network was recorded at 2.49 lakh till 7.30 p.m.

The yellow line (Samaypur Badli - HUDA City Centre) saw the highest footfall at 76,266 followed by the Blue line (Dwarka Sector 21 - Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) with a ridership of 75,000.