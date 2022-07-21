Flooded roads, traffic snarls mark rainy day in Capital

A traffic jam near AIIMS following a heavy spell of rain in Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

July 21, 2022 01:11 IST

A flooded Sundar Nagar underpass in Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Seven flights diverted, over 40 were delayed

Heavy monsoon rain lashed the city on Wednesday causing waterlogging and traffic snarls at several points. At least seven flights were diverted and over 40 were delayed during the course of the day, sources at the Delhi airport said. Airline companies asked passengers to leave early for their flights as waterlogging was causing delay in reaching the airport.

The Safdarjung observatory, the official weather station of the city, received 52.4 mm of rain between 9 a.m. and 5 30 p.m. The weather stations at Palam and Lodhi Road received 92.4 and 64 mm of rain respectively. The rainfall was not evenly divided over the city as the weather stations at Najafgarh and Mungeshpur received only 1 mm of rain, according to the Met Department.

The forecast for July 21 read: “Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain/thundershowers. The maximum and the minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 35 and 27 degrees Celsius.”