Flights diverted as rain lashes Capital

Rain accompanied by strong winds lashed the city on Monday with some parts of the city experiencing hailstorm as well.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature settled at 9.2 degrees Celsius which was three degrees below the season's average. The rainfall however, likely to bring the minimum temperature up to 13 degrees Celsius and the maximum is likely to fall to 22.

As many as 11 Delhi-bound flights were diverted to Jaipur and Lucknow airports as a result, airport officials said here. “A total of 11 flights have been diverted due to bad weather that has created an air traffic congestion over Delhi airport this evening,” an airport official said.

The Met Department said interpretation of numerical model products, satellite information, radar information and analysis of current weather observations are indicating that adverse weather conditions would prevail over north-west India including Delhi-NCR till March 5.

The peak activity, the Met department, said will be on February 26 and February 27 and again on March 2 and March 3.

“This weather is expected in association with two western disturbances in very quick succession with a gap of only 36 hours from February 27 afternoon February 28. The current western disturbance would be the seventh one affecting North-West India in February.

