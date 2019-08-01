Flight of fancy: On retirement, government school employee takes a 3-km helicopter ride home

Kude Ram was only 20 years old when he landed a government job, no mean feat for someone from a family of landless farmers.

Through over four decades of working as a Class IV employee at Government Higher Secondary School, Neemkaa, he harboured a dream of finishing his service life on a high.

On Tuesday, the day of retirement, the dream was literally lived sky-high: farewell over at school, Mr. Ram, along with his brother, took a three-kilometre helicopter ride from the Raja Jait Singh ground nearby to his village, Sadpura.

Sporting a turban and a white kurta-pyjama, flower garlands and wads of currency notes slung around his neck, he stepped out of the helicopter to loud cheering and the beating of drums.

“I have seen politicians reaching rally grounds on helicopters since childhood but this was the first time I sat in one. It was a proud moment,” said Mr. Ram.

His family, comprising 24 members, later took rounds of the village in the helicopter.

Months of preparation

The grand retirement plan didn’t come cheap. It took months of preparation and a tab of ₹3.25 lakh to hire the helicopter for two-odd hours, besides securing a whole host of permissions from several departments.

“We started preparing for it in March. We sought the permission of the Public Works Department, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ballabgarh, the Deputy Commissioner and fire brigade among others. We paid around ₹40,000 as fees to the PWD and fire brigade,” said younger brother Shiv Kumar, 49, also the village sarpanch.

The helicopter flight may have ended in minutes but it ensured the retired man his fifteen minutes of fame.

“I have been getting calls from media persons since last [Tuesday] evening. I got a couple of calls from Delhi too,” said Mr. Ram, basking in his post-retirement glory.