Flight crew harassed: DCW issues notices to police, DGCA

August 19, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued notices to Delhi Police and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) over an alleged incident of sexual harassment on a Mumbai-bound flight.

The move comes after SpiceJet on Friday said that on August 2, a passenger on flight SG157 took pictures of the cabin crew on his phone without their permission. “The passenger was confronted. He deleted the pictures from his phone and apologised for his action. [He] also gave a written apology,” the private airline added

DCW officials said they took suo motu cognisance of the matter based on a video of the same on Instagram. The commission has sought an action-taken report from the police and the DGCA by August 23, they added.