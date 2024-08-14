Flight attendant dragged, molested by bike taxi rider; accused nabbed from U.P.’s Auraiya

A woman was allegedly dragged and molested by an e-bike taxi rider on her way home from east Delhi, the police said on Tuesday (August 13, 2024).

The incident took place on the Simon Bolivar Marg near Buddha Jayanti Park on the night of August 7, officers added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla said on the basis of the woman’s complaint, the police have nabbed a person named Jaiveer, 35, from Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya. A case has been registered under Sections 74/76/109(1)/115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Chanakyapuri police station, the DCP added.

According to police sources, the accused is suspected to be involved in previous criminal cases. The woman in her complaint told the police that she had hired an e-bike to go to Dwarka. While on their way, the driver asked her to hold his mobile phone and tell him the direction from the GPS app. The woman told the police that he also requested her to get him an ice cream, a source said.

After riding for a few kilometres, the driver took his mobile phone back from the woman and took a “wrong turn”. When she asked about it, he told her it was a shortcut.

The man then stopped the bike at a secluded area, dragged the woman towards a clutch of trees, and assaulted her when she tried to raise an alarm, the source said.

A couple passing by spotted the woman in distress and stopped their car, the source said, adding that the driver ran away when he saw them approaching him and left his two helmets behind.

The police said they were checking the accused’s antecedents and investigating the matter.

