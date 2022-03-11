Flat, plot owners in Delhi can now buy DDA’s flats

DDA flats in Narela have seen few takers over the last few years | Photo Credit: File Photo

DDA’s proposed amendment does away with the limiting clause

Aiming to attract buyers towards its unsold inventory, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday approved an amendment to its housing regulations, removing a clause that prohibited people who already own a flat or a plot in Delhi from buying more DDA flats.

The DDA said that it had done away with regulation seven of DDA (Management and Disposal of Housing Estate) Regulations, 1968, which limited the eligibility for the allotment of DDA flats to those who, or their family members, don’t own a flat or a plot in Delhi.

“The unsold flats of developing areas may be offered through first come, first serve basis and no condition in terms of ownership of flats shall apply to the applicants. In other words, unsold flats can be purchased by an applicant even though he [or] she may be having a flat or plot in Delhi,” the press note issued by the DDA read.

It added that the proposal for this amendment will be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for approval and notification.

Not just private individuals but public entities including central, state government departments and organisations will also be eligible for allotment of the unsold flats.

Special housing scheme

On Thursday, the application deadline for DDA’s special housing scheme 2021 – with 18,335 flats up for sale in the city’s Dwarka, Rohini, Narela and Jasola and other areas – expired. The agency said a total of 22,170 applicants had registered, and that payments of 12,253 applicants had been confirmed.

“Final figure is being reconciled by the banks,” the agency said. Despite multiple requests, the data regarding the preferences made by applicants with respect to the locations was not shared by the DDA.

Launched in late December last year, the scheme’s deadline was extended twice.

Of the 18,335 flats for sale, 11,452 one-bedroom flats fall under the LIG category, while 5,702 fall in the EWS and Janta flats category.

In Narela’s Sector A1 to A4, 5,033 EWS flats ranging between a plinth area of 46.71 sq. mt. and 54.08 sq. mt. have been priced at a tentative disposal cost from ₹10.75 lakh to ₹12.42 lakh.

The DDA Vice-Chairman Manish Gupta said that previously the agency’s housing scheme was getting a good response, except “for certain categories in Narela.”

“As far as connectivity is concerned, it is improving. Narela is a sub-city which will come up in the future, and it has to be seen in that sense,” he said.