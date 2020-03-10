Flag marches conducted in riot-hit areas

In view of Holi, Delhi Police on Monday conducted flag marches in several areas of the national capital which witnessed communal violence recently.

Besides flag marches, peace meetings are being conducted in the riot-hit north-east Delhi, they said.

Pickets have been deployed in all areas of north-east Delhi and deployment of police personnel has been increased. PCR vans have been continuously patrolling the areas, according to the police.

“We are also talking to locals and requesting them to maintain normalcy in the area. We are taking adequate precautions to ensure no untoward incident takes place in the area,” a senior police officer said.

Flag marches were also conducted in south Delhi, where rumours of violence in the wake of the north-east Delhi riots created panic.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “We conducted flag marches in areas of Malviya Nagar and Sangam Vihar to ensure no untoward incident takes place.”

Similar flag marches will also be conducted in the evening in other areas of south district, he said.