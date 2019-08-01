Fixed power charges reduced, energy rates increased

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on Wednesday announced a slew of changes in power tariffs, including reduction in fixed charges of various categories, an increase in energy charge rates and other changes, which will be applicable starting Thursday.

Fixed charges for consumers with a sanctioned load of up to 15kW have been slashed. For consumers with a sanctioned load of up to two kilo watts, the fixed charges has been revised from ₹125 to ₹20.

For sanctioned load between 2 kilo watts to 5 kilo watts, the fixed charges have been reduced from ₹140 to ₹50. And for a sanctioned load between 5 kilo watts and 15 kilo watts, the fixed charge has been reduced from ₹175 to ₹100.

New sub-category

On the other hand, however, the energy charge rates have been increased for multiple categories. These include domestic category consuming above 1,200 units, non-domestic categories consuming above 3 kilo Volt-Ampres, industrial consumers, public utilities, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and for advertisements and hoardings.

Apart from this, the commission has introduced a new sub-category of “non-domestic consumers” which will be applicable small shopkeepers. A sanctioned load of up to 3 kVA and an energy charge rate of ₹6 per kVAH. Additionally, psychologists and physiotherapists will be extended benefits of domestic category.

In a move to “encourage mushroom cultivation”, the DERC also announced a change in category of mushroom cultivators from the agriculture category, allowing it an increased sanctioned load of 100 kW from 20 kW. A fixed charge of ₹200 will be applicable for them with rates of ₹6.50 per kWh. To encourage electric vehicles, tariffs for charging have also been reduced for both low transmission (LT) supply and high transmission (HT) supply.

CM congratulates

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that there has been no hike in electricity tariffs in the Capital for the fifth consecutive year. He further said that Delhi had the lowest power tariffs in the country.

“Congratulations Delhi For fifth consecutive year NO electricity tariff hike. On the contrary, for fifth consecutive yr [year], tariffs reduced. Delhi has lowest electricity tariffs in the country now. And Del [Delhi] is the only place in India wid [with] 24 electricity [sic],” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

Speaking at a press conference, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that electricity rates in Delhi had been one of the lowest in the country and has been declining continuously. With this move, electricity rates would further reduce he said. He compared electricity rates with that of neighbouring Haryana and Gurugram.