Fix timeline for payment of lawyers’ bills, orders HC

Court says Delhi government ought to pay interest on bills if it fails to improve the clearance process

The Delhi High Court has stressed that laying down a timeline for payment of bills is extremely crucial for the continued and efficient services of lawyers representing Delhi government.

“The entire process of clearing of lawyers’ bills needs to be improved. Timelines are required to be fixed, failing which, the government ought to pay interest on the bills of lawyers,” Justice Prathiba M. Singh said.

Officials summoned

The High Court directed the Additional Chief Secretary, who is now in-charge of clearing the lawyers’ bills, to appear before it on the next date of hearing to appraise of the steps that needs to be taken. “Further, a senior official from NIC (National Informatics Centre) who is handling or supervising the preparation of the Single Window System shall also appear on the next date,” the court ordered.

Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal, Principal Secretary of Department of Law, Delhi government told the court that since clearing the bills of lawyers involves coordination between various departments, the Additional Chief Secretary has now been given the responsibility of coordination. Mr. Aggarwal further submitted that the services of the National Informatics Centre are being availed of by the Delhi government to create a Single Window System for clearance of the lawyers’ bills.

Operational hurdles

He said that there are two steps which are involved: first, manpower has to be deputed for the software to be prepared on the basis of the inputs given by the various departments and second, the software has to be made operational. He said that the first step of the process could take at least two months and after that, three to four months would be required for making the software operational.

“The timelines given by the GNCTD are not satisfactory. In general there is no doubt that insofar as the lawyers’ bills are concerned, they take several months and sometimes years to process the same,” the High Court remarked while listing the case for hearing on September 14.