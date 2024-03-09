Fix sewer overflow, water contamination: Atishi to Chief Secy.

March 09, 2024 01:21 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - New Delhi

Water Minister Atishi on Friday instructed the Chief Secretary to immediately address the issues of sewer overflow, contaminated water supply, and pipeline leaks in the city. In a letter to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Ms. Atishi, who is also the chairperson of the Delhi Jal Board, said nearly 80 complaints were received in the past 24 hours.

“I’m receiving complaints from all over Delhi. Have given strict directions to the Chief Secretary to resolve these problems within 48 hours and to ensure that long-term solutions are initiated within a week,” she said in the letter.

Ms. Atishi said that over 10,000 complaints on the Jal Board’s 1916 helpline remain unresolved. Despite repeated instructions to the CEO and senior officials, there has been no improvement in the situation. “Additionally, officials are not submitting weekly inspection reports. Does this imply that officials are unwilling to resolve the sewage overflow and contaminated water supply issues despite directives?” she said, adding that since the CEO and DJB officials don’t pay heed to the complaints, all such grievances will be directly forwarded to the Chief Secretary.

