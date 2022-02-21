Fix delay in disbursement of scholarships: AAP Minister

There should not be any pendency in disbursement of scholarships to students, Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam directed officials after chairing a meeting of different departments. “There has been a delay in disbursement of student scholarships under the ST/SC/OBC Department. I have ordered the officers to resolve all the issues as soon as possible so that the students start receiving their scholarship at the earliest. The application process for the scholarships should start at the beginning of the academic year itself,” Mr. Gautam said.